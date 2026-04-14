'Hike the McNay' and extend your creativity and appreciation of art on the grounds of the museum

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The McNay Art Museum is filled with thousands of works of art.

There are plenty of amazing things to see there. But the 25 acres of beautifully landscaped areas where the McNay is located, are just as captivating.

Those who work there note that the McNay grounds themselves are as amazing as some of what you find inside.

The McNay’s Emma Ryan says there's a lot going on in and around the museum. And there is one woman who asked that the public be able to see her collection — and get to know the grounds as well.

1 of 3 — 2025-08-02-HikeMcNay-12.jpg Participant checks out where Marian Koogler McNay used to live McNay Art Museum 2 of 3 — 2025-08-02-HikeMcNay-22.jpg An attendee is inspired to write on the grounds of the McNay. McNay Art Museum 3 of 3 — 2025-08-02-HikeMcNay-16.jpg Program attendees McNay Art Museum

“This is the former home of our founder, Marian Koogler McNay,” Ryan said. “She had this wonderful art collection and her beautiful home, and when she passed away, she wanted her home and the grounds in her collection to remain open to the public as an art museum.”

She got her wish. And now, decades later, several art events happen outside, including the "Poetry Hike."

While the McNay Art Museum has art exhibits inside its thick walls, it also has "outside" art and outside activities as well.

Emma Ryan says poetry and sketching are two great programs the McNay promotes.

“On our 'Hike the McNay,' we're looking exclusively at art that exists outside,” she said. “A lot of the educational programming we do here is focused on works that we have inside, but our outdoor artwork is very interesting in the way that it's activated by the landscape.”

Those 25 acres have a lot of tree cover, and a lot of works of art that have a permanent home there.

1 of 3 — 2026-02-04 Sketch the McNay - WebRes -14.jpg Attendees showing their sketches McNay Art Museum 2 of 3 — 2026-02-04 Sketch the McNay - WebRes -25.jpg Her sketch of the scene behind her McNay Art Museum 3 of 3 — 2025-08-02-HikeMcNay-17.jpg The mansion the McNays turned into a museum McNay Art Museum

“As to cost, it is $45 for non-members and $15 for members. With that, in addition to this opportunity to engage in some really cool artmaking and poetry-writing, that also includes admission to the museum. So after participants participate, they're welcome to go inside the museum and spend as much time as they'd like there.”

For those interested in expanding their artistic circle, Saturday’s "Poetry Hike" is one of the ways you can learn about San Antonio, and art itself.

Find more information here.