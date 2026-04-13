The first two days of Fiesta de los Reyes will be free before $5 entry fee takes effect

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The first two days of Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square will remain free before a new five-dollar entry fee takes effect later in the event.

San Antonio City Council approved the fee in a 7-4 vote last week, but it cannot be implemented for 10 days. That delay means admission will be free on April 17 and 18, the opening days of Fiesta de los Reyes.

After that, the five-dollar fee will apply to visitors 13 and older during peak hours. Those times include after 1 p.m. on weekends and on Battle of Flowers Friday, and after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Fiesta de los Reyes is one of the largest events during Fiesta San Antonio, drawing more than 250,000 visitors over its 10-day run at Market Square.

Dan Katz / Texas Public Radio

City council approved the change as part of an updated agreement with the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation, which organizes the event. Organizers say the fee will help cover rising security costs after two shootings at Market Square during Fiesta in 2023 and 2024.

Under the agreement, the fee is expected to generate about $400,000. The first $250,000 would go toward security costs, with the remaining revenue split between the city and the Consejo.

The decision has drawn pushback from some Market Square vendors and business owners, who argue the fee could discourage visitors and reduce sales. Some also raised concerns about charging admission to what has long been a free public space.

Supporters say the changes are necessary to maintain safety as crowds continue to grow.