Fishing, prizes and free lessons: Spring Family Fishing Day comes to Brackenridge Park Saturday

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An experienced fisherman will tell you fish bite more when it's raining. With rain in the forecast for Saturday, conditions could be favorable for the first-ever Spring Family Fishing Day at Brackenridge Park, with fewer young anglers likely competing for the same fish.

The free event is hosted by the Brackenridge Park Conservancy and the Fin Addict Angler Foundation and expands on the success of the organizations' annual fall fishing event. A limited number of loaner fishing poles and light equipment will be provided for junior anglers.

The event is designed to introduce young people to fishing and the outdoors, particularly those who may not have access to equipment or experience with the sport.

It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Joske Pavilion in Brackenridge Park.

Gabriel Redondo / Brackenridge Park Conservancy Families with young children take part in a fishing event at the park.

"A limited number of loaner poles and light equipment will be available for junior anglers, while supplies last. No fishing license is required. Those ages 5 to 16 can register to take free angler lessons provided by the Fin Addict Angler Foundation," according to a news release from the conservancy.

A contest will be held for participants under 16: the first fish caught and the biggest fish caught will win fishing poles as prizes.

The City of San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department also supports the event, part of a broader effort to connect families with the outdoors.

More information is available on the Brackenridge Park Conservancy website, and registration for free angler lessons can be completed through the Fin Addict Angler Foundation.