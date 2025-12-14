River of Lights brings snow, Santa and holiday fun to San Antonio families

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Hundreds of children had a chance to ride down a snow slide and have a mini snowball-fight at the River of Lights holiday event near the San Antonio River Lock and Dam.

On Saturday, the park near Brooklyn Ave. and St. Mary’s Street was transformed into Christmas-land with 100,000 pounds of real snow, photos with Santa, theatrical performances, food trucks and a petting zoo.

River of Lights is a free event hosted by the San Antonio River Authority. Christmas lights decorated the trees, and live festive music was heard throughout the park.

1 of 3 — RiverLightsSARA_sailearanda2025-11.jpg Children take a photo with Santa Claus at the River of Lights event on Dec. 13, 2025. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — RiverLightsSARA_sailearanda2025-15.jpg River of Lights attendees pet and admire the animals from the petting zoo as soon as they walk in the event on Dec. 13, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — RiverLightsSARA_sailearanda2025-08.jpg The River of Lights event had two snow play areas for kids to touch the snow and have fun Saile Aranda / TPR

Armando Delgado and his wife brought their three grandchildren to the River of Lights. The children, ages 5, 8, and 9, wrote their letters to Santa with the support of their grandparents.

“There’s just so much to do so they’re just enjoying themselves. [We’re] trying to do all sorts of little activities with them, but it’s really nice enjoying the park,” Delgado said about their first time attending the event.

1 of 5 — RiverLightsSARA_sailearanda2025-09.jpg Young girl looks at her parents after dropping off her letter to Santa in the mailbox at the River of Lights event on Dec. 13, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 5 — RiverLightsSARA_sailearanda2025-12.jpg At the River of Lights event, kids wrote their wishlist letter to Santa Claus and dropped them off in the mailbox Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 5 — RiverLightsSARA_sailearanda2025-13.jpg The Magik Theatre perform Red Riding Hood live at the River of Lights event on Dec. 13, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 5 — RiverLightsSARA_sailearanda2025-06.jpg Families take photos around the River of Lights event on Dec. 13, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 5 — RiverLightsSARA_sailearanda2025-05.jpg Children have a snowball fight at the River of Lights on Dec. 13, 2025 Saile Aranda

Rebecca Balderrama and her family of five arrived at the River of Lights early to ensure they would find parking and would have time to take part in as many activities as possible.

“We hit up the food trucks, we went down the snow slide, we took our pictures with Santa and then we did the petting zoo,” Balderrama said.

The Magik Theatre performed a play of "Little Red Riding Hood" at the River Stage for families to enjoy while on the other side of the park, The Sideman Syndicate played on the Holiday Stage in front of attendees taking a food break.

1 of 4 — RiverLightsSARA_sailearanda2025-01.jpg Holiday decorations light up the San Antonio River Lock and Dam after the River of Lights on Dec. 13, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 4 — RiverLightsSARA_sailearanda2025-07.jpg Children have a snowball fight at the River of Lights on Dec. 13, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 4 — RiverLightsSARA_sailearanda2025-02.jpg Children go down the snow slides at the River of Lights event on Brooklyn Ave and St. Mary's Street Saile Aranda 4 of 4 — RiverLightsSARA_sailearanda2025-04.jpg The Sideman Syndicate perform festive live music at the River of Lights event on Dec. 13, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR

Asia and Tim Major of Galveston were headed to the Alamo City when they heard about the River of Lights event over the radio. They made a pit stop for their son Otto to enjoy the snow before continuing their evening.

“I’m just sad this is the first time I’ve heard of it because we were actually on our way here and we heard about it on the radio, so I was like ‘let’s stop here first,'” Major said.

As lights shimmered on the river and children crowded around the Grinch, families continued making memories of a rare snowy night in San Antonio until the festive evening came to a close.