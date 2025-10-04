© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Centro de Artes Gallery brings it all home in a new exhibition

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published October 4, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
One of the new exhibits from the first floor of the gallery space.
Department of Arts and Culture
One of the new exhibits from the first floor of the gallery space.

Two new exhibitions have opened at the Centro de Artes Gallery, at San Antonio's Market Square.

The exhibit showcases Texas family homes and Mexican American folktales to underscore elements of South Texas culture.

The curator for the first-floor exhibit, "Madre Land: South Texas Memory & the Art of Making Home," Bonnie Cisneros, said the exhibit space is divided like the rooms of a house.

“The idea just suited it so perfectly. I have a front porch,” Cisneros said. “We have the kitchen. We have a living room, dining room, bedrooms. We have a chicken coop, and we have backyard shrines or nichos for our yard.”

An exhibit from the second floor
1 of 3  — Screenshot 2025-10-03 130930.jpg
An exhibit from the second floor
Courtesy photo / Department of Arts and Culture
Art on the first floor
2 of 3  — Screenshot 2025-10-03 131112.jpg
Art on the first floor
Courtesy photo / Department of Arts and Culture
The exhibit at Centro de Artes
3 of 3  — Screenshot 2025-10-03 131046.jpg
The exhibit at Centro de Artes
Screengrab / Department of Arts and Culture

Contributing to this exhibit across both floors were 139 artists. They were given a lot of leeway.

Part of the instructions for them was, “Do the thing that you've always wanted to do. So why not dream big individually?” said Cisneros.

Many elements from these artists’ work seem like something from a lot of houses in San Antonio.

“Just remembering it is honoring it,” Cisneros said.

Rebecca Gomez curated Centro’s second-floor exhibit, "Cuentos y Arte: Mexican American Folk Tales of the Southwest." She asked artists to focus on the tales that San Antonians have told their children and youth of the community.

“And oftentimes, the oral traditions, they get passed down, sometimes they don't even get documented,” she said.

“The theme up here is Mexican American folk tales. Bedtime stories. Oftentimes those stories are spooky about the boogeyman, La Llorona,” Gomez said.

Tablecloth in a dining room exhibit
1 of 3  — IMG_6312.jpeg
Tablecloth in a dining room exhibit
Courtesy photo / Brianna Kirkham
First floor exhibit
2 of 3  — Screenshot 2025-10-03 131208.jpg
First floor exhibit
Courtesy photo / Department of Arts & Culture
Upstairs gallery
3 of 3  — Screenshot 2025-10-03 131025.jpg
Upstairs gallery
Courtesy photo / Department of Arts and Culture

Artist Hailey Marmolejo said she was raised hearing those stories.

“These are all tales that I was told as a kid, but I kind of did my best to change the narrative a bit and flip it and kind of make it more empowering for women.”

Marmolejo hasn’t been exhibited here before. “I feel really great about it, and it's so good to see all the work together in the space," she said.

The exhibit will be up through February, and entry into Centro de Artes is free.

