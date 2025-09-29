San Antonio Brass wins 3rd place—and is planning its performance season

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Brass Band is gearing up for its fall season. Tuba-player Lee Hipp has been with them since the band’s inception.

“San Antonio Brass has been around since 1981,” Hipp said. “This is a not for profit that promotes music for brass and percussion through the San Antonio area and South Texas. And in 2016 we made the decision to organize the very first British-style brass band in the area.”

The British brass bands grew out of UK coal-mining towns, many of which would create brass bands from employees.

San Antonio Brass Band Their 3rd Place Award

"Our goal with the San Antonio Brass has always been to engage all brass players, just not necessarily professional brass players, but amateurs and students, and get them involved in performing brass music,” he said.

In fact, the San Antonio Brass Band is back from a Dallas competition, at which they won the third-place trophy to bring back home.

Asked about how that recent competition went in Dallas, Hipp was delighted.

“Oh, it went great. We were very happy. Obviously, we would love to have come in first place when we came in third place, but the unique thing about this is, this is the very first British-style brass band competition that's ever been held in the state of Texas,” Hipp said.

With that major competition out of the way, they’re now getting ready for the next performance series to begin, and that starts next month.

“This will be our first concert of the season. We usually do a fall concert, and then a Christmas concert and a concert in the late spring after we've done the national competition,” Hipp said. “But this concert coming up on the 19th is going to be held at St Mary's University, Treadaway Hall at 3:00 p.m.”

The 35-member brass band’s first concert will be held at St. Mary’s University. Like the rest of their concerts, he says all you have to do is show up. It's free.