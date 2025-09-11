The Weekender: Three things to consider doing this weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Each week, Texas Public Radio’s Arts & Culture reporter Jack Morgan has a few suggestions about things to do in the coming weekend.

First off, we check in with the San Antonio Philharmonic’s Brittany Myers for a special weekend of concerts.

“We are bringing the official world premiere of Juan Gabriel: a Philharmonic Tribute, which is a groundbreaking symphonic celebration honoring the life and music of one of Mexico's most iconic artists,” Myers said.

These three concerts feature a new Philharmonic musician who will get to shine.

“This will be under the direction of award-winning Mexican conductor and our new associate conductor, Felipe Tristan,” Myers said.

Also this weekend, the Wonder Theatre’s Chris Rodriguez said they’ve brought back one of Broadways biggest hits— Sweeney Todd.

“Yes, the story centers around the eponymous Sweeney Todd, who is a barber. He comes back to London to kind of seek revenge on people that did him wrong in a previous life,” he said.

1 of 3 — DSCF0006.jpg Cast member from Sweeney Todd Crystal Truong (she/her/hers) 2 of 3 — DSCF0098.jpg Cast from Sweeney Todd Crystal Truong (she/her/hers) 3 of 3 — DSCF0358.jpg Cast from Sweeney Todd Crystal Truong (she/her/hers)

Rodriguez noted that their production at their theater in Wonderland Mall has been warmly received, with sellouts to all productions leading up to this weekend.



“Our Darcelle Andre is the director for the show, and he's really leaned into the absurdity of the story,” he said. “So we have kind of placed our production in a non-traditional setting. It's kind of like a dark circus.”

And finally, retro moviegoers will like this: one of the '80s biggest hits, Back to the Future will be playing at Will’s Plaza, the huge courtyard between the Tobin Center and the river.

Power of Love by Huey Lewis and the News was written for the movie and it went to #1 on the Billboard chart. The movie itself racked up great box office numbers and was the most seen movie of 1985. Now in 2025, you can catch it for free on Saturday night next to the Tobin Center.

