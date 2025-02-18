© 2025 Texas Public Radio
And the Oscar for Original Song goes to...

By Hazel Cills,
Robin Hilton
Published February 18, 2025 at 1:43 PM CST
FREDERIC J. BROWN
/
AFP via Getty Images

It's Oscar season, which means it's time again to dig into our two favorite categories: Original Song and Original Score. Who will win? Who should win? And who got snubbed?

NPR Music editor Hazel Cills joins host Robin Hilton to review the nominees and share their favorite film music that the Academy ignored.

Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
