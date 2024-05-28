© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gary Clark Jr. on his latest album, 'JPEG Raw'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published May 28, 2024 at 11:52 AM CDT
Gary Clark Jr.
Mike Miller
/
Courtesy of the artist
Gary Clark Jr.

Gary Clark Jr. is one of the best guitar players on the planet, but on his latest album, he has a lot more to showcase than his ability on the six string.

Hard rock, hip-hop, R&B and jazz are on full display on JPEG Raw, an acronym for jealousy, pride, envy, greed, rules, alter ego and worlds. It features appearances from George Clinton, Keyon Harrold and Stevie Wonder.

In this session, Clark talks about making the album, working with Stevie and his knack for collecting instruments he may never use, including bagpipes.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2024 XPN

Tags
Arts & Culture guitarTexas Music
Stephen Kallao
[Copyright 2024 XPN]
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.