Gary Clark Jr. on his latest album, 'JPEG Raw'

Gary Clark Jr. is one of the best guitar players on the planet, but on his latest album, he has a lot more to showcase than his ability on the six string.

Hard rock, hip-hop, R&B and jazz are on full display on JPEG Raw, an acronym for jealousy, pride, envy, greed, rules, alter ego and worlds. It features appearances from George Clinton, Keyon Harrold and Stevie Wonder.

In this session, Clark talks about making the album, working with Stevie and his knack for collecting instruments he may never use, including bagpipes.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2024 XPN