The North East Independent School District is experiencing more school closures after closing three campuses just two years ago.

On Monday, the school board held a special meeting in which trustees voted 4-3 in favor of closing Montgomery, Dellview and Oak Grove elementaries and to relocate students to neighboring schools starting next school year.

“There will be follow-up to staff and our community as we move through this process,” said Board President David Beyer after the vote.

Superintendent Anthony Jarrett recommended the closures as a way to deal with a $20 million budget deficit brought on by having fewer students every year. Closing three elementary schools will save $4.06 million, officials said.

“We don’t have all the answers and I am not pretending to act like I do… we are in difficult times,” Jarrett said. “One of our challenges that we are confronted with this year is ‘How can we give teachers a pay raise?’ And we couldn’t, we could only do a supplement because we don’t know what the future holds. We don’t know if we can afford reocurring costs. We don’t know if we can afford to continue paying for healthcare.”

“As a superintendent I have to make tough decisions because I have to try to make this whole and to overall provide quality education over time, not just for now,” he added.

In the approved proposal, the students currently attending Montgomery Elementary will be moved 3 miles away to Windcrest Elementary School, Dellview Elementary students will be moved 1.7 miles away to Colonial Hills Elementary, and Oak Grove Elementary students will be moved 1 mile away to Regency Place Elementary.

The board also approved adjusting the boundaries of the schools receiving students.

Before voting, parents, students, and community advocates packed the board room and an overflow room, urging trustees to vote against closures or delay the vote until next year to find out if more funding will be approved by the Legislature.

“With the major changes that our recent elections brought, it would be reckless for NEISD to close schools in the name [of] fiscal responsibility,” said Nikki Shaheed with NEISD Community Advocates in a statement before the meeting.

“These school closures would hurt students and families while barely making a dent in the district’s deficit,” she continued. “There have already been multiple Texas House and Senate bills filed that, if passed, would increase school funding enough to wipe out our deficit completely and leave NEISD with a surplus.”

Danya Pérez North East ISD community advocates, parents and students gathered outside the NEISD board room to console each other after a vote on Tuesday to close three elementary schools.

After the meeting Shaheed and other community advocates consoled parents and students who shed tears outside the board room. With a split vote, advocates told parents they were closer to saving the schools than they were during the last round of closures when the board voted unanimously.

Camila Cepeda, a third-grader at Dellview Elementary School, told the board that her favorite part of her time there is being part of the Sapphires, the school’s dance team.

“If we were to move to Colonial Hills, it just wouldn’t be the same,” Camila said during public comment. “I don’t want to lose something that I love so much… Please don’t take away a school that means so much to me and so many other students.”

Her mother, Brianna Cepeda, told the board, “I understand that a decision has to be made, but I hope you understand that this is not just a decision about closing the school, it’s a decision that effects our children’s lives, our families, our teachers and our entire community.”

Waiting until next year could result in a deficit of $30 million, officials estimated. With added funding from the state, this could decrease to $25 to $27 million, but they would still be unable to offer teachers and support staff the pay raises to retain them.

“We don’t get very many applicants,” said Susie Lackhorn, NEISD’s chief financial officer. “Because [our] salaries are not competitive enough, even with other districts.”

Each year, losing an average of 1,000 students results in an additional $5 million loss in funding, Lackhorn added.

The trustees spoke cautiously about the prospect of holding a vote until next year, considering having to wait until close to the end of the school year and delaying what could be the inevitable.

Trustee Tracie Shelton made a motion to delay the vote until Feb. 8, which failed with only three votes in favor.

“I can’t stand to sit up here and not continue to [give] these raises,” said Trustee Terri Chidgey, who voted against the move to delay the vote. She added that the inability to offer pay raises to support staff such as such as librarians, bus drivers and counselors also have direct impacts to students.

“And we continue every year to cut, and cut, and cut. And we are at bare bones in most every department,” she said.

What happens next?

While the community expressed concerns about how many teachers from the impacted schools will be able to remain employed with the district, officials said they expect to have room for everyone who wants to stay.

Jarrett said they plan to hold transition meetings starting next year with families, teachers and staff to address the concerns and support available to those affected.

“We will have resources and support for you,” Jarrett said during an Oct. 21 community meeting at the Montgomery campus. “Transportation will be here. Special education services, dual language, school choice, school nutrition.”

Montgomery’s staff size is small enough that most teachers would have spots at the receiving campus, Jarrett said, but that may not be the case for the other two schools closing.

Rudy Jimenez, chief schools and leadership at NEISD, said every year about 400 teachers leave their position due to retirement, promotions or resignations, which would open up positions for those who are willing to relocate.

“We know that there’s going to be the opportunity to have jobs,” Jimenez said. “Everyone is going to have a job, that’s just going to happen.”

Jarrett said there wouldn’t be staff layoffs at the affected campuses.

Jarrett has previously said there are several possibilities for repurposing closed schools: reduced-cost childcare centers, event spaces available for rent, a discovery learning center or a place to relocate the district’s adult and community education programs.

Why is NEISD closing schools?

This isn’t the first time NEISD has closed schools.

At the end of the 2024-25 school year, NEISD closed two elementary schools and one middle school, which saved the district about $6.6 million. And then enrollment dipped by 1,700 more than officials budgeted for, eating into the district’s savings.

Jarrett said he could only speculate that increased immigration enforcement and higher costs of living are reasons why the district lost so many more students than originally forecasted.

But student enrollment declines have been hitting most school districts across the state and country, especially in large metropolitan areas. The second-largest district in San Antonio, NEISD currently has 51,393 students, but a decade ago, the district had over 61,000 students.

“Never in a million years did we think … that we actually have to consider closing schools because we don’t have enough kids,” Jarrett told families in October.

At Monday’s meeting, Lackhorn cited declining birth rates, an aging population with more than 70% of the North East ISD community that doesn’t have school-aged children, and a saturated school market among the factors impacting an enrollment and revenue loss.

“Every time we lose students from year to year, our debt is going to grow, so cutting costs has to happen continuously,” Lackhorn said. “Decreasing revenue, increasing costs is the perfect storm when you are looking at balancing a budget.”

School officials and demographers both agree that birth rates have been declining for several years and homeowners are staying in their houses longer, which means NEISD’s families are aging out of the K-12 school system.

Including Dellview, Montgomery and Oak Grove, NEISD has 16 schools with fewer than 450 students, which makes them below 60% campus utilization and means they have a higher than average cost per child.

In Texas, public schools are funded based on student enrollment and attendance. Base public school funding has stayed relatively stagnant since 2019, with the state providing increases largely for safety equipment and teacher raises.

But the recent midterm elections put pro-public education Democrats in charge of the governor’s office and the Texas House, which could potentially change how schools are funded.

Jarrett said the district still has to be cautious, given that new legislation can take a while to pass and take effect and the Texas Senate is still controlled by Republicans.

“I still have the current reality that I’m confronted with, which is our deficit,” Jarrett said during a Nov. 9 meeting. “Is there hope? Yeah. Is there the possibility? Maybe. But I don’t know that. So I’m still holding this bag of ‘What if? ‘ because I just don’t know.”

The San Antonio Report partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

