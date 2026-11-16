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After California ballot measure failed, what's next for taxing the rich?

WBUR
Published November 16, 2026 at 11:06 AM CST
Attendees listen to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a campaign rally in support of California Proposition 40, known as the billionaire tax, in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Jae C. Hong/AP
Attendees listen to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a campaign rally in support of California Proposition 40, known as the billionaire tax, in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with tax law expert, author and professor Ray Madoff about why California’s one-time 5% tax on the net worth of billionaires went down to defeat this week, and what other ways Democrats in the next Congress might try to pass a wealth tax.

‘Madoff’s book is “The Second Estate: How the Tax Code Made an American Aristocracy.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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