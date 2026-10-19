Redistricting scrambled San Antonio voters this year. Here’s how to find your sample ballot.

Between Texas’ mid-cycle redistricting, a handful of retirements and a flurry of primary upsets, San Antonio voters are about to see a host of new names on their ballot this November.

The new Republican-drawn congressional maps moved roughly 43% of Bexar County residents into a different congressional district than they were in two years ago.

“Redistricting shook the box up across Texas, but the place that has been most shaken up is San Antonio,” Republican strategist Craig Murphy said.

At the same time, Texas is on track to elect at least five new statewide officials this year, because the incumbent either left to run for another seat, or got knocked out in the primary.

Once you’ve downloaded a sample ballot, use the San Antonio Report’s 2026 Midterm Election Voter Guide to learn more about the candidates in each race.

Early voting runs Oct. 19 through Oct. 30.

Hours vary by day, but Bexar County voters can choose from any of these early voting locations. View early voting locations by map here.

Find your individual sample ballot

To download a copy of your personalized sample ballot from the Bexar County Elections Department, you must be registered to vote at your current address.

The voter registration deadline for this election was Oct. 5. (Registered at an old address? More on that below.)

From this link, you’ll be asked to enter your birthdate and the house number for your address. Click the red “check registration” button, and the site will first confirm your registration status and home address.

Once you’ve done that, scroll down to find to find a link to your individual sample ballot, like below:

Remember, once you’re in the voting booth, only paper notes are allowed. Phones and tablets are prohibited.

What if I’m registered at an old address?

If you haven’t updated your voter registration since moving from another address in Bexar County, you’ll still be able to vote in this election.

When you show up to vote, an election official will ask if you have moved. You’ll fill out a statement of residence, which will then be used to update your voter registration.

If your address has changed, be sure to research the candidates for your new address.

What if my voter status says ‘suspense?’

If your voter status says “suspense,” you’ll still be able to vote.

To keep the voter rolls up to date, Texas flags people who may have recently moved but not updated their addresses.

If this applies to you, Elections Administrator Michele Carew said you’ll simply be asked to fill out an extra form when you go to vote.

“Something that we’ve been trying to get across to the voters is: ‘Don’t freak out [about the suspense list],’” Carew said last month. “When you come to vote, you’re not going to vote provisionally, you’re going to vote a regular ballot after you complete a statement of residence.”

What’s on the Nov. 3 ballot?

Nearly all of Texas’ statewide officials are up for reelection this year, including the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Texas is also choosing a new U.S. senator for the first time in many years, and the state’s 38 members of Congress are up for reelection for the first time since Republicans redrew the districts last summer.

Bexar County is electing a new county judge and district attorney, and most other countywide offices are also on the ballot.

Top 5 races to watch this November 2026 election

The Nov. 3 ballot will also include nonpartisan races for three seats on the Bexar Central Appraisal District’s board of directors, as well as some local school board races.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.