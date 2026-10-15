‘Don’t be mean to Claude’: Anthropic warns users to stop bullying their chatbot

The makers of the AI chatbot Claude say that there’s a bullying problem — not that Claude is being mean to users, but that users are being mean to Claude.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga says that from now on, Claude users won’t be allowed to be abusive or needlessly cruel.

Highlights from this segment:

– Claude’s updated user policy says users can no longer engage in “sustained or needlessly cruel behavior.”

– Anthropic says the new policy follows earlier rules against illegal or dangerous behavior.

– Some critics questions Anthropic focus on a chatbot’s potential feelings, rather than how interacting with them impacts users.

– Rules made by voice assistant makers, like Apple and Amazon, are designed to match language patterns, like swearing.

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