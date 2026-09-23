The 'godfather' of AI on where the technology is headed

A key artificial intelligence researcher is joining the call to slow down the development of AI.

Geoffrey Hinton is a Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist and cognitive psychologist. Over decades, he helped develop the mathematical engine behind today’s AI, and his students have gone on to found companies like OpenAI.

Host Scott Tong gets Hinton’s take on the existential threat of AI and the futures it might provide.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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