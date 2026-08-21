Trump focused on White House renovations as legal battle over ballroom reaches a critical point

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Rob Schmitz invite The Wall Street Journal’s Damian Paletta and The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Tia Mitchell to the Friday politics roundtable to discuss why President Trump remains focused on White House renovations, why the fight over his ballroom is about more than just a building, and why Trump aide Natalie Harp was in the news so much this week.

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