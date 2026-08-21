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AI is making jury duty scams more convincing. Here’s how they work

WBUR
Published August 21, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT
A person looks at their phone at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Seattle. (Jenny Kane/AP)
Jenny Kane/AP
A person looks at their phone at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Seattle. (Jenny Kane/AP)

Phone scams aren’t new, but they’re becoming more convincing with the use of artificial intelligence.

Joe Barrett of The Wall Street Journal joins us to talk about jury duty scams, when someone is scammed out of thousands of dollars by someone who calls and tells them there’s a warrant out for their arrest because they missed jury duty.

He speaks with host Indira Lakshmanan about why people fall for these scams and why it’s more difficult than you think to hang up the phone.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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