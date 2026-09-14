NPR celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 'El Tiny,' a special Tiny Desk Concert takeover series celebrating Latin artists

The 10-concert series spans genres and generations — from jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska — with artists from Chile, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

Jackie Lay/NPR /

September 13, 2026; Washington, D.C. — The Tiny Desk's annual Hispanic Heritage Month series, "El Tiny," returns on Sept. 15. Produced by Alt.Latino co-hosts Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras, the special series brings together a genre-spanning lineup of Latin American and Latino artists for intimate performances behind the iconic desk from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

This year's El Tiny lineup features 10 artists representing a wide range of styles, generations and countries of origin:

Mon Laferte (Chile | Latin Alternative / Pop)

(Chile | Latin Alternative / Pop) Los Mirlos (Peru | Cumbia)

(Peru | Cumbia) Yendry (Dominican Republic | Pop)

(Dominican Republic | Pop) Alex Ferreira (Dominican Republic | Pop)

(Dominican Republic | Pop) Melissa Aldana and Gonzalo Rubalcaba (Cuba | Jazz)

(Cuba | Jazz) Panteón Rococó (Mexico | Ska / Rock)

(Mexico | Ska / Rock) Tim Bernardes (Brazil | Indie)

(Brazil | Indie) Los Texmaniacs (United States | Tejano)

(United States | Tejano) Draco Rosa (Puerto Rico | Latin Rock / Alternative)

(Puerto Rico | Latin Rock / Alternative) Los Tigres del Norte (Mexico | Norteño)



Alt.Latino, NPR's Latin and Hispanic music podcast, has long championed the genre's multifaceted voices, and its co-hosts Sayre and Contreras continue to bring that experience to Tiny Desk via this special series.

"Since 2021, NPR's El Tiny concert series has brought the best of Latin music to new audiences, reminding us of music's remarkable ability to connect us across borders, generations and cultures. This year's lineup continues to reaffirm that Latin music is the world's music and is something worth celebrating," said Felix Contreras, co-host of Alt.Latino and co-producer of El Tiny.

"Tiny Desk and Alt.Latino are platforms that prioritize the most authentic and culturally impactful artistic expression there is. Every year with our El Tiny takeover for Latin Music Month we present music that is as unique to the communities it represents as it is unifying in how it moves us all. This series is grounded in honest art and a deep appreciation for the most beautiful sounds among us. This year more than ever, this art reflects us all — imperfectly raw and brilliantly human." said Anamaria Sayre, co-host of Alt.Latino and co-producer of El Tiny.

"Through platforms like El Tiny, NPR Music has become a global force in music discovery, uniquely positioned to identify new talent. We're proud to bring this group of exceptional artists to the forefront," said Sonali Mehta, Executive Director of NPR Music.

El Tiny concerts will roll out on NPR Music's YouTube channel and NPR.org/tinydesk starting Sept. 15, with accompanying coverage across Alt.Latino, NPR Music's social platforms and NPR Member stations nationwide.

Exclusive merchandise celebrating this year's El Tiny concert series is also available for a limited time at https://shopnpr.org/collections/lmm . Every purchase supports NPR programming.

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