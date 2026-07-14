'It Will Come Back to You': Award-winning author Sigrid Nunez puts out first short story collection

Sigrid Nunez is acclaimed for her novels. In 2018, she won the National Book Award for Fiction for “The Friend.” Now, Nunez has published her first collection of short stories, “It Will Come Back to You.”

She joins host Tiziana Dearing to talk about the book and her upcoming events.

Book excerpt: ‘It Will Come Back to You’

By Sigrid Nunez

Excerpted from “It Will Come Back To You” by Sigrid Nunez. Copyright © 2026 by Sigrid Nunez. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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