UTSA to bring 3,400 students to downtown San Pedro II building for new College of AI, Cyber and Computing

University of Texas at San Antonio’s newest downtown building will be open to students starting in August. Thousands of students will be taking classes in two buildings straddling San Pedro Creek as UTSA positions its College of AI, Cyber and Computing in the heart of San Antonio.

UT San Antonio is finishing construction on San Pedro II, the $130 million, 180,000-square-foot building, this summer, according to Nick Tuttle, the university’s associate vice president of design and construction.

The building is part of UT San Antonio’s effort to put the entire College of AI, Cyber and Computing, around 5,000 students, in downtown, said Director of Capital Construction Tyler Boehme.

Students have already been taking classes at San Pedro I, which sits on the east side of San Pedro Creek. San Pedro II will be able to serve about 3,400 students, said Wayne Davis, who managed the construction effort with contractor Project Controls.

UT San Antonio officials opened the building to a tour last month, showing five of the building’s seven floors where classrooms, computer labs, offices, a cafe and a student success center are all located. The building’s northern entrance is along Dolorosa Street and a balcony with table and chairs overlook the thoroughfare.

Several centers for student engagement and success are scattered throughout the building and funded by local corporations, like USAA and Valero. In a press release announcing the opening, UT San Antonio officials said students would have an opportunity to work with industry professionals and local businesses in San Pedro II.

Its southern entrance will open onto a lawn with two seven-foot sculptures that will descend into San Pedro Creek.

Bexar County, City of San Antonio and San Antonio River Authority officials worked for a decade to revitalize the 2.2-mile waterway, which was fully completed in 2025 for $300 million. The creek now links to the western portion of downtown. Students can walk across it between classrooms and facilities at San Pedro I and II.

Credit: Jasper Kenzo Sundeen / San Antonio Report The entrance area and atrium of UT San Antonio’s San Pedro II on Dolorosa Street on June 17, 2026.

San Pedro II was built in over two and a half years. When fully completed, seven floors will be open to students and staff. The eighth floor will house mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

Five floors have been completed ahead of the opening. The first three floors are tied together by a floating stairwell that rises through an atrium facing Dolorosa Street. The fourth and fifth floors have a similar, though smaller, area with tall windows that look out onto the downtown skyline and a common area with tables and seats for students.

Boehme said the sixth and seventh floors are still under construction, but will be open to students by August of 2027.

He said $105 million was spent on construction. Another $25 million will be spent on equipment, including computers and servers for students.

Boehme added that UT San Antonio had additional land south of San Pedro I that could be available for development in the future.

