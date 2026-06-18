Wisconsin swing voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy, Iran war

President Trump’s approval ratings continue to fall to record lows, according to a new poll by NPR, PBS and Marist.

Warning signs are flickering for Trump in the states he won.

Swing voters from Wisconsin share their thoughts on the Iran war, high prices and how they’re feeling about America at its 250th year marker.

We speak with Rich Thau, who runs the firm Engagious. It hosts focus groups for the Swing Voter Project, with which NPR partners.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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