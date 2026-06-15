Felipe Tristán wants the San Antonio Philharmonic to reflect the city's bicultural identity

The San Antonio Philharmonic announced Monday that it has named Felipe Tristán as its interim music director, elevating the associate conductor to the orchestra's top artistic role at a pivotal moment for the organization.

Tristán, who has served as associate conductor since 2024, succeeds former music director Jeffrey Kahane, who departed earlier this year.

His appointment comes after a turbulent season for the Philharmonic marked by legal disputes, financial challenges and the cancellation of most of its concerts.

The appointment makes Tristán the first Mexican American to serve in the orchestra's top artistic role in its 87-year history, stretching from the San Antonio Symphony before it shuttered to the San Antonio Philharmonic that was later formed by its musicians.

"I am the first Mexican American conductor to lead this orchestra, the San Antonio Philharmonic, in its 87-year history," Tristán told TPR's Classical Connections. "So that's a very important moment to underline."

A native of Monterrey, Mexico, Tristán said he first felt a connection to San Antonio when he arrived as a guest conductor several years ago.

"Being a Mexican-born, Mexican American conductor, for me being in San Antonio was feeling at home," he said. "I feel at home. I have to say, I enjoy every time."

Tristán said that connection to the city helped shape his vision for the Philharmonic's future.

Future seasons, he said, should reflect the sounds that have shaped San Antonio.

"I think we need to represent and reflect the diversity of San Antonio itself," he said. "We need to acknowledge and celebrate that San Antonio is the birthplace of conjunto, that we have Tejano, that we have Mexican and regional music, that we have country, we have George Strait."

But Tristán said the orchestra will remain committed to the classical repertoire audiences expect.

"Of course we're going to celebrate the classical canon. We are a symphony orchestra after all," Tristán said. "But of course, we're going to put our attention to celebrating what makes San Antonio San Antonio."

Tristán said the Philharmonic's future should be shaped by both its musicians and the community it serves.

"The musicians are and must always be front and center," Tristán said. "I think that's a no-brainer."

The San Antonio Philharmonic said details of its 2026-27 season will be announced in the coming weeks.