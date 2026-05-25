What does it sound like when you give every train in New York City an instrument?
The B line on the New York City subway is a tenor saxophone. The A is a jazz trombone. And the No. 3 line is an upright bass.
Joshua Wolk is a designer and engineer who assigned different instruments to every train in New York City, creating a small jazz combo that plays on an interactive website.
Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Wolk about what inspired him to do this.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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