Sunday storms knock out some power in San Antonio, but improve drought

A cold front pushing through South Texas and the Hill Country on Sunday, triggered hail and gusty winds that knocked out power in some communities.

But it also brought beneficial rains, part of a fairly rainy spring that has seem drought conditions improve slightly across the region.

"Every little bit helps with the drought, and we have had a pretty active pattern, you know, kind of during the April and May time frame that we have seen so far," said Emily Heller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

She said Bexar County received anywhere from half-an-inch to up to 2-inches in some isolated spots, where thunderstorms trained overhead.

Just a couple of months ago, most of Bexar County was in extreme drought conditions. As of Monday, only southwest Bexar County remained so. The mid-section of the county is now considered in severe drought, and northern sections are in moderate drought. While all still very dry, all improved according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Since Jan. 1, nearly 12-inches of rain have fallen on San Antonio International Airport, which is two inches above the year-to-date average for the city.

The Edwards Aquifer water level stood at 638 feet on Monday, abut 10 above where it was a year ago. It remains 26 feet below its historical average for time of year, according to the Edwards Aquifer Authority.

Heller said some wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour were clocked to the west of Hondo, which is in Medina County, west of San Antonio.

Bexar County saw winds closer to the 40 to 50 mile per hour range, according to Heller. Strong enough to cause power outages across the city, CPS Energy said.

At one point, more than 22,000 were without power. As of the noon hour on Monday, that number had been reduced to around 1,100 customers.

The cold front will also lower temperatures on Monday and Tuesday into the 80s before they warm again into the 90s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

The rest of the week looks party to mostly sunny before a very slight chance of showers returns this weekend.

