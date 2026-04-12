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Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán seeks a fifth consecutive term in office

NPR | By Esme Nicholson,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published April 12, 2026 at 7:46 AM CDT

Over eight million Hungarians are eligible to vote in elections that could topple Viktor Orban, a European ally of President Trump.

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Esme Nicholson
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe