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After failed peace talks, President Trump threatens to blockade the Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Greg Myre,
Rob Schmitz
Published April 12, 2026 at 4:37 PM CDT

Less than a day after peace talks between the US and Iran failed, President Trump said that he will blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz