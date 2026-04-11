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Pakistan hosts historic face-to-face talks between the US and Iran

NPR | By Betsy Joles,
Rob Schmitz
Published April 11, 2026 at 4:04 PM CDT

In Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, officials from the US and Iran met to discuss a possible end to the war that's engulfed much of the Middle East.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Betsy Joles
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz