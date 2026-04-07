Worth Repeating: Red Handed Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published April 7, 2026 at 3:16 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email A digital program for Worth Repeating on the theme Red Handed held at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center in downtown San Antonio. Stephen shares a story about getting caught and having a mess to do with afterwards. Priscilla shares a story about young mistakes and how they shape you. Sara shares a story about a normal day at work with a little afternoon delight? Adrienne shares a story about a sensitive time to break multiple laws. Juice shares a story about getting away with theft only to be discovered by the worst person possible. Chandler shares a story about how he really did save money and live better (Wal-Mart slogan). Adrienne shares a story about a sensitive time to break multiple laws.