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Worth Repeating: Red Handed

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published April 7, 2026 at 3:16 PM CDT

A digital program for Worth Repeating on the theme Red Handed held at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center in downtown San Antonio.

Stephen shares a story about getting caught and having a mess to do with afterwards.
Stephen shares a story about getting caught and having a mess to do with afterwards.
Priscilla shares a story about young mistakes and how they shape you.
Priscilla shares a story about young mistakes and how they shape you.
Sara shares a story about a normal day at work with a little afternoon delight?
Sara shares a story about a normal day at work with a little afternoon delight?
Elgin shares a story about getting caught, again - at the most inopportune time.
Adrienne shares a story about a sensitive time to break multiple laws.
Juice shares a story about getting away with theft only to be discovered by the worst person possible.
Juice shares a story about getting away with theft only to be discovered by the worst person possible.
Chandler shares a story about how he really did save money and live better (Wal-Mart slogan).
Chandler shares a story about how he really did save money and live better (Wal-Mart slogan).
Adrienne shares a story about a sensitive time to break mu
Adrienne shares a story about a sensitive time to break multiple laws.

Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool