San Antonio airport to start new vets, military parking on Saturday

The San Antonio International Airport is rolling out changes to its veterans and military parking program this Saturday, Nov. 1.

The program offers parking perks to those who enroll online at flysaparking.com. It takes up to five business days for enrollment to be completed. Once military personnel or veterans are enrolled, license plates are automatically scanned on entry and exit to allow simple drive-in and drive-out access.

Veterans and active-duty members can learn more too by speaking with an Airport Ambassador at the airport during November.

"The San Antonio region is home to one of the nation’s largest military and veteran communities, with an estimated 156,000 veterans in Bexar County,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports from the City of San Antonio Aviation Department.

“This year alone, more than 41,000 vehicles with Disabled Veteran plates have used our parking facilities. We’re proud to serve those who have served," he said.

The parking perks include:

Complimentary parking up to 30 days in the economy lots.



50% parking discount in the long-term garage



25% parking discount in the short-term garage



Parking reservations



Purple Heart and POW parking remains complimentary.