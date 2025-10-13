For decades, there was no physical barrier between U.S. and Mexico, until this battle

Anya Steinberg is a Producer for Throughline. She joined the show in 2021 as an intern. Since then, she's reported and produced dozens of episodes. Some of her favorites to work on have been: the 400 year history of sugar, a profile of Nelson Mandela, and the story of the water wars between Los Angeles and the Owens Valley.
Cristina Kim
Cristina Kim is a reporter/producer for Throughline.
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.