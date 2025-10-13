New legislative panels will investigate “facts and circumstances” of deadly Central Texas floods

Top Republicans in the Texas Legislature have announced the creation of committees tasked with “getting to the bottom of” the July flooding that killed more than 130 people, including 25 young girls and two teenage counselors at Camp Mystic.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows introduced on Monday the Senate and House General Investigating Committees on the July 2025 Flooding Events. They said the panels, which will meet jointly, will study “the facts and circumstances surrounding the July flooding,” including identifying ways to bolster Texas’ preparedness and responses to natural disasters as well as examining actions taken at youth summer camps.

“Camp Mystic has not spoken publicly on the record as to what happened that morning,” Patrick said in a news release. “They will be invited to testify, as will others involved in this flooding event.”

The lieutenant governor also said he was “shocked” that Camp Mystic already has a re-opening plan for next year amid unanswered questions. The camp’s officials said last month they would welcome campers back to their Cypress Lake site, which sits uphill from the Guadalupe River and didn’t sustain flood damage. Parents of the campers and counselors killed in the flood, however, have criticized the plan.

In a statement, Camp Mystic said it looks forward to working with the panels and “helping them and the public more fully understand the facts of what happened.”

The committees were created by legislation passed during this year’s second special session over the summer. The state Legislature also advanced several flood-related bills during this period that address camp safety, flood warnings and disaster response funding.

Patrick named Republican Sens. Pete Flores of Pleasanton and Charles Perry of Lubbock as committee chair and vice chair, respectively. Other members include Republican Sens. Bryan Hughes of Mineola and Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham as well as Democratic Sen. José Menéndez of San Antonio.

In the House, Burrows appointed Republican state Rep. Morgan Meyer of University Park as chair and Democratic state Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso as vice chair. Republican state Reps. Drew Darby of San Angelo and Paul Dyson of Bryan as well as Democratic state Rep. Erin Gamez of Brownsville are also part of the committee.

“While progress was made during the second special session to bolster Texans’ safety, the magnitude of this tragedy demands a comprehensive and thorough review,” Burrows said in a news release.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/10/13/texas-hill-country-floods-legislature-investigative-committees/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

