How Trump's immigration crackdown is impacting American farms

The Trump administration’s continued crackdown on immigration across the country has sparked widespread fear in the labor force.

The number of immigrant workers in the U.S. has dropped by 1.2 million between January and July of this year, according to census data analyzed by the Pew Research Center. That’s made it tougher for some industries like farming, which relies heavily on immigrant labor.

We hear about the impact on Candice Lyall, a fourth-generation cherry farmer in Washington.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR