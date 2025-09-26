María Grever longed to present Mexican music to America

When we think of songwriters of Latin America, or for that matter the United States, we generally find greater recognition of male writers and composers. This is why today we bring into the discussion of creating a Great Americas Songbook the names María Grever and Consuelo Velasquez. Earlier in this season of Momentos Musicales we considered the offerings of Violetta Parra and Mercedes Sosa. But what about Sosa's fellow Argentinian, Eladia Blazquez, orTotó la Momposina, of Colombia? These are all songwriters of distinction, yet little known outside Latin America.

One of the most popular love songs out of the ever-romantic culture of Mexico is “Besame Mucho,” written by then 16-year-old Consuelo Velasquez. It is widely written that when she wrote “Besame Mucho,” she had yet to receive a romantic kiss. That said, this song, so romantic, has surely accompanied many seriously romantic kisses over its many years of popularity.

The song was first sung by the Spanish-Mexican baritone Emilio Tuero, but once it crossed in the US, the song found even greater fame when it was sung in English by Nat King Cole.

Many arrangers tend to overload the song with too much sweetener. Juan Diego Flórez’s version with guitar accompaniment seems better.

There's a remote San Antonio connection with the Mexican-born songwriter María Grever, best known for “Jurame” and “Cuando vuelva a tu lado,” later popularized by Dinah Washington as “What a Difference a Day Made.”

Born María Joaquina de la Portilla Torres, at age 22 María married Leo A. Grever, an American oil company executive, and in 1916 became a U.S. Citizen. She settled in New York City, where she lived for the rest of her life. Apparently, her musical talent was inherited by her grandson, Bob Grever, who founded Cara Records here in San Antonio. He was also quite influential in the growth of Tejano music.

After she and her husband went separate ways, María remained in NYC with her two children and hustled between music publishers and movie producers, all looking for hit songmakers. María turned out to be one of the busiest in the business.

Grever's over 200 songs are largely romantic, but the Andrews Sisters turned many heads with the little ditty: “Ti-Pi-Tin.” How can you not smile?

María Grever once said: "I had to leave my country, and now in New York, I am interested in Jazz and modern rhythms, but above all, in Mexican music, which I long to present to the American people. “

What a difference a day made when María Grever arrived, filled with music to share with The Americas and with our Great Americas Songbook.

I'm James Baker and there are more great songs and great songwriters to be heard every weekday afternoon at 7 throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.