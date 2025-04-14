© 2025 Texas Public Radio
More than a decade later, OK Go is back with a new album

By Ari Shapiro,
Alejandra Marquez JanseNoah Caldwell
Published April 14, 2025 at 4:16 PM CDT

The new album from OK Go, called And The Adjacent Possible, is the band's first in more than a decade.

