How Musk's efforts to reduce the federal workforce compare to efforts in the 1990s

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The Department of Government Efficiency isn't the first to try cutting the size of the federal government. During the Clinton administration in the 1990s, Vice President Al Gore called it Reinventing Government. Elaine Kamarck led the way on an initiative that wound up eliminating hundreds of thousands of federal positions. She's now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and is on the line. Thanks for being on the program. Good morning.

ELAINE KAMARCK: Good morning.

FADEL: So, Elaine, I want to start with these cuts that DOGE is making. There's a lot of support for making cuts to spending in the federal government from voters. Where the conflict arises is the approach. What is different, or the same, about what you did in the 1990s?

KAMARCK: Well, what's the same is that we did set out to make government more efficient, and we set out to cut costs. And we did cut costs. We did cut personnel. We had savings. We cut 426,000 positions from the government. But it happened over a period of seven years. And it happened after a look at every single Cabinet department and then at the independent and regulatory agencies, where we had teams of people looking at the agencies and discussing with the agencies what could be cut and what should not be cut.

So we had a goal. And the goal was to not just make the government cost less, but make it work better. And we focused a lot on efficiencies. We focused a lot on improving processes so that, for instance, at the FAA, they could buy computers faster. It used to take them 18 months to buy information technology. We got it down to four months. You know, things like that. So we had a dual purpose.

FADEL: Was there as much blowback as we're seeing now to what you were doing?

KAMARCK: No, not at all. In fact, someone asked me the other day, were you sued back in the '90s? And I said, no. We didn't have one lawsuit - OK? - against us. We were not sued because, in fact, we stayed well within the law. You know, if there was a statute that was a problem, we went to the Congress and said, look, this statute is getting in the way of efficiency. And we asked Congress to change it. And most of the time, they did. If it was a federal regulation, we started the process for removing the federal regulation and got it out of the way of impeding government efficiency. So we did not have nearly the blowback that's going on now.

FADEL: Is there anything, though, about this approach that you think is working?

KAMARCK: Not much, OK? It's sowing chaos. It's, in fact, setting the government back on important jobs that it has to do. Let me give you example. We're in tax season. Sixty-nine percent of Americans get tax refunds - big ones. The average is, like, $2,800. And guess what? With cutbacks at the IRS, I'm not sure people are going to get their refunds on time. Why would you be cutting tax collectors at the IRS in the middle of tax season? So this is really done in such a chaotic way and without regard for things that the government has to do.

FADEL: How are certain things different, though? Then-President Clinton did sign a bill allowing for buyouts for federal employees. We saw President Trump offer this resignation package, if you will. Why was that different from what DOGE suggested for federal workers?

KAMARCK: Sure. Our buyout bill was passed by bipartisan congressional majorities. And so if you're a civil service worker and you are thinking of taking a buyout, you saw Congress just approve it. Congress approved the money. You knew you were going to get your money. Right now, the people who took the buyouts - they're in a peculiar position. There's - you know, there's about a hundred lawsuits over this whole thing...

FADEL: Yeah.

KAMARCK: ...Because of the way they just went at it with an ax, not a scalpel. And because of that, everything is up in the air. And who knows what might be repealed or changed in the course of the litigation?

FADEL: Now, we saw 21 civil servants who just resigned from DOGE in protest, saying, and I quote, "we will not use our skills as technologists to compromise core government systems, jeopardize Americans' sensitive data or dismantle critical public services." When you saw that, what did you think?

KAMARCK: Well - and first of all, those are not DOGE employees. Those are employees of the United States Digital Service, which was created under Obama, who then turned into DOGE. And what I think is one of the most worrying things about - to everyone is the DOGE attempt to get into critical government databases, like the Social Security database or the Treasury payment center. We never, in seven years of working on efficiency in the government, needed to get into those databases. And getting into those databases to just read the data is one thing. But it's unclear whether or not people have what they call write access to those databases. In other words, they're going to...

FADEL: Yeah.

KAMARCK: ...Actually change the algorithms that govern the bases. And that's very frightening if you're receiving Social Security or you're looking for a tax refund or whatever.

FADEL: Elaine Kamarck, thank you for your time.

