Worth Repeating: Creeped

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:27 PM CDT

A digital program for the live event held at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center.

Monique shares a story about a house that is worth the extra company.
Bob Shares a story about a day he’s never forgotten
Cynthia shares a story about a place she rented that was already occupied.
Tori shares a story about my little pony fandom and the brony who couldn’t take a hint
. Dan shares a story about a person that wouldn’t miss his favorite party
Joaquin shares a story about a night at a radio station where, with a special on air guest.
Justin shares a story about an unexpected night on the town with a dude he just met.
