Arts & Culture Worth Repeating: Creeped Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published October 8, 2024 at 6:27 PM CDT A digital program for the live event held at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center. Monique shares a story about a house that is worth the extra company. Bob Shares a story about a day he's never forgotten Cynthia shares a story about a place she rented that was already occupied. Tori shares a story about my little pony fandom and the brony who couldn't take a hint . Dan shares a story about a person that wouldn't miss his favorite party Joaquin shares a story about a night at a radio station where, with a special on air guest. Justin shares a story about an unexpected night on the town with a dude he just met.