Holiday lights on display in San Antonio

When the nights are colder and longer during this season, holiday lights bring another dimension to festivities. Even a cold, dreary evening takes on the bright splendor of a showplace — because of holiday lights.

In San Antonio, we can make memories this season by heading out to wondrous places that celebrate holiday lights.

Here's a short list of some of those places.

Christmas at the Caverns

Natural Bridge Caverns

26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd.

San Antonio, TX 78266

This is an annual holiday event at Natural Bridge Caverns in the Texas Hill Country that features a blend of above-ground and unique underground Christmas-themed activities.

Check the schedule and admission prices here.

Visit the website here.

Coca Cola Classic Christmas at Toyota Field

Classic Christmas San Antonio returns completely reimagined, with refreshed pathways, new experiences, and hidden surprises waiting around every turn.

Learn about schedules and admissions prices here.

Check the events calendar here.

Holiday Laser Show at Edgewood Theatre of Performing Arts with Urban-15

Sunday, December 21, 2025, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Two shows—One day only!

URBAN-15's renowned Holiday Laser Show is back this year with an all-new home at the beautiful Edgewood Theatre of Performing Arts! Join URBAN-15 on Sunday, December 21 for this one-day-only holiday treat with two shows at 1p.m. and 7p.m.

Important: The Holiday Laser Show is completely FREE to the community, but RSVP is required to secure your spot.

Find more information about reserving your spot here.

For more information on The URBAN-15 Group, please contact: events@urban15.org or (210)736-1500.

Holiday Lights on the San Antonio River Walk

It's free to enjoy the lights along the River Walk — but you do need to purchase tickets for the 44th Annual Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony.

Review the schedule and purchase tickets here.

Find more information here.

Holidays on Houston St.

Holidays on Houston Street returns for its third year, transforming Downtown San Antonio’s most historic and charming corridor into a festive wonderland. The City of San Antonio, Centro San Antonio, and Visit San Antonio are once again joining forces to transform five blocks of Houston Street, from Broadway to Legacy Park, into a captivating holiday showcase.

Check out the full slate of events here.

City of San Antonio Downtown and the River Walk in the foreground

Lights Alive

This is a family-friendly, high-tech, drive-thru Christmas light show in San Antonio that synchronizes nearly a mile of lights to a modern and traditional holiday soundtrack. After the drive-thru, visitors can enjoy the "Winter Wonderland" Park & Play festival, which offers activities like photos with Santa, escape rooms, crafts, food, and a large play area.

5931 Roft Rd, San Antonio, TX 78253

Hours vary. Check the schedule and admission prices here .

Visit their website here.

The Light Park

A drive-thru light tunnel located at the Missions Ballpark, featuring millions of synchronized lights set to holiday music. Visitors can drive through the one-mile route at 2-3 mph and purchase snacks and drinks from a tent at the end of the path.

Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium

5757 US-90

San Antonio, TX 78227

Schedule and ticket information here.

Learn more at their website.

Light the Way

An annual holiday festival hosted by the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio that marks the start of the Christmas season with the illumination of over one million lights across the campus. The event includes a festive atmosphere with live music, food trucks, holiday shopping, children's activities, and a fireworks finale. The lights remain on nightly for the public to enjoy throughout the holiday season, typically through the first week of January.

University of the Incarnate Word

4301 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

This is a free event. Visit the website here.

Museum Reach River of Lights

This is an annual holiday festival on the Museum Reach section of the San Antonio River Walk, featuring festive lights, special events, and activities. The event includes underwater river lights, trees wrapped in holiday lights, and a prominent 30-foot musical light show at the Museum Reach lock and dam. Attendees can also enjoy various family-friendly entertainment, such as live music, photos with Santa, cookie decorating, and real snow play areas with slides.

550 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Saturday, December 13, 2024 @ 4:00PM-8:00PM

San Antonio River Lock & Dam

This is a free event. Visit the website here.

Six Flags Holiday in the Park

Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio transforms into a winter wonderland for its annual "Holiday in the Park" event, featuring millions of lights, festive shows, and holiday-themed activities. Visitors can enjoy dazzling light displays, including a new 70-foot Christmas tree, alongside seasonal entertainment like live music, themed shows, and festive food and drinks. The event includes attractions and meet-and-greets with characters like Santa and the Looney Tunes, and family-friendly activities like ornament decorating and cookie decorating.

17000 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257.

Information about schedule, tickets and passes here.

Windcrest Light-Up

This is an annual holiday event in Windcrest, TX, where residents create elaborate Christmas light displays for the public to enjoy by driving through the neighborhoods. The event includes an official kickoff with a tree lighting ceremony, music, vendors, and photo opportunities with Santa, and a contest for the most beautifully decorated homes. Visitors can pick up a free map of participating homes to navigate the festive displays.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 12-Dec. 31, 2025

Events are free.

Visit their website here.

A Schedule of Light Up events:

Saturday, December 13 | 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM: HO-HO-HO Market at 8101 Midcrown Dr.



Sunday, December 14 | 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Light-Up Bake-Off at Takas Park Civic Center @ 9310 Jim Seal Dr.



Tuesday, December 16 | 6:00 PM: Light-Up Bike Night at 8101 Midcrown Dr.

Zoo Lights, Powered by CPS Energy

This is an annual holiday event at the San Antonio Zoo that transforms the park into a festive winter wonderland with miles of dazzling, eco-friendly lights, festive music, and themed displays. Visitors can stroll through areas like the "Starry Safari" and "Polar Playground," enjoy a Lakeside Laser Lightshow, and participate in seasonal activities such as roasting s'mores. The partnership with CPS Energy highlights the event's use of energy-efficient LED lights, which reduce power consumption and demonstrate a commitment to sustainability.

3903 N. St. Mary’s/San Antonio, TX 78212-3199

Read more about schedule, hours of operation and admission prices here.

Visit the website here.