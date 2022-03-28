Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy

Puerto Rico has officially exited bankruptcy. Five years ago, saddled with debts it could not pay, the territory began negotiating a restructuring plan that reduces what it owes.

This is the largest debt-restructuring plan in American history — and it comes as an oversight board has imposed harsh budget-cutting measures on Puerto Rico.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Luis Valentin, a reporter for Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

