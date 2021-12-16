Choral singers rejoice with the return of holiday concerts

For the first time in 20 months, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Massachusetts is back with a set of holiday concerts.

WBUR’s Andrea Shea has more about how joyous the return is for choral singers who have had to sit out singing because of the pandemic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.