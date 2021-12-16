The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.
Choral singers rejoice with the return of holiday concerts
For the first time in 20 months, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Massachusetts is back with a set of holiday concerts.
WBUR’s Andrea Shea has more about how joyous the return is for choral singers who have had to sit out singing because of the pandemic.
