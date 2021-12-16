© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Choral singers rejoice with the return of holiday concerts

Published December 16, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST
The Tanglewood chorus rehearses at Symphony Hall for the 2021 Holiday Pops concerts. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
For the first time in 20 months, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Massachusetts is back with a set of holiday concerts.

WBUR’s Andrea Shea has more about how joyous the return is for choral singers who have had to sit out singing because of the pandemic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

