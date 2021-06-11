His Mom Was Sick In India During The Second Wave. He Wrote A Poem About It — And Hope

For Manas Ray, the distance from his home in Massachusetts to India, where his extended family lives, has made the coronavirus pandemic feel like a nightmare.

At least 12 friends and family members close to the biochemist have been infected since April 2020, including his mother, Bandana. Reports earlier this spring from his friends and relatives were especially bleak as the second wave devastated the country he left 33 years ago.

"It's very hard on me because I'm so far away from them and cannot help," Ray tells Morning Edition.

COVID case numbers are coming down but just a month ago, India was experiencing record infection rates, topping over 400,000 cases in one day. There have been days when hospitals ran out of space and crematoriums were at capacity. Only about 3 percent of India's 1.3 billion population has been fully vaccinated. More than 350,000 Indians have died.

So Ray wrote a poem about it as part of a recent NPR poetry callout that prompted readers with the words "Still, I Rise" from a Maya Angelou poem.

"I walked through a long nightmare" is how Ray starts off his submission before describing the drama of getting news from India of relatives, including his 83-year-old mother, Bandana, struggling to function in a health system under collapse. Coveted oxygen cylinders, for example, were useless without a neighbor who knew how to set them up.

The Morning Edition team working on the callout found his poem especially haunting and vivid, and invited him to read an excerpt on air.

And though it's a poem about a living nightmare, Ray also finds hope in recovery and appreciation. "Praying From A Distance" is Ray's first poem written in English. He says he frequently writes poems and songs in Bengali.

/ Manas Ray / Manas Ray's brother, Kajal, and their mother, Bandana, seated in front. Kajal and his twin daughters, Puja and Lija, (standing) and a nurse (seated in background) have helped care for Bandana in Bardhaman, India.

"Praying From A Distance"

I walked through a long nightmare

Has my journey seen the light of day?

I am not sure.

But, still I rise!

The first wave passed the world

Affecting us all

It has taken away my friend

It has decimated some neighborhood

There were no vaccines,

There were no perfect pill

We suffered one and all

But, still we rose!

Then came the variants

The double mutants

The Indian variant, they called it!

When people were relatively relaxed

After a year of lockdown

after lockdown

The vaccines are here in USA

Some have taken it

Some were not so sure.

I am vaccinated with both doses

I am safe!

All of a sudden

Everyone hears about someone infected

I get news - bad news - every day from India, Kolkata

From my small town, Bardhaman

From my friends

From my family

My cousin called from Ranchi, Jharkhand

His mom, my aunt, is infected

She's not talking

She expired quickly

Then again my uncle, her husband,

he's taken ill

Saturation down, down to 65

They needed hospital support

None were available

They're desperate to have oxygen

They didn't find one!

My uncle gasped for 24 hrs without oxygen

When they got a cylinder

It was too late.

He's too weak to be even helped

Oxygen saturation didn't go up above 85

On 13th day my uncle joined my aunt

Leaving us behind

I can't think anymore

I need to breathe

I need support

But, still I need to rise.

Then came news my mom is infected

It was devastating

From 8,000 miles what could I do to help

My niece left her work and came to her help

She didn't get her vaccines yet

It was not available for her

She's not even 30

And here I am with 2 doses of vaccines

Living in a safe haven

But I can't help!

What I can do to help my mom

How I can guard my niece from infection

First week went by with fever, body aches and diarrhea

There's no help available outside

Hospitals are open but no doctor,

Clinics are open, but no nurse

Those who taken the loved ones there

They had to attend themselves

This I hear

We cannot sent Ma to any clinic or any hospital now

She may not come back!

It's eighth day

Is Ma doing well

Yes, she is better.

I went to bed with some relief

Then a call came in the midnight

She's in convulsion

Her oxygen level went down to 50!

WE NEED OXYGEN IMMEDIATELY

Who can help

A neighbor came as a life-saver

With a cylinder of oxygen

a technician helped setting it up

My mom's oxygen level went up to 90

She's OK, she's OK

She's still here

She's with us

Next 48 hrs one cylinder after another

Became her life and death.

She survived

She still can't walk

Saturation level goes down if she tries

But she's living.

So I see hope

So I see light

Then my niece got infected.

But still, I Rise.

I see the world

Where air is purer

The blue sky is little more brighter

Our neighborhood is cleaner

Our children are safer

Seniors are healthier

And friends are out of danger

I wish,

My mom can walk again without

life-support

This is what I pray for

This is what I wish for all.

