President Biden is planning to almost double the capital gains tax rate for wealthy Americans. Under his proposal, the tax on investment income would rise to 39.6% for people earning $1 million or more.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, about Biden’s tax proposal.

