The Argument For Socially Responsible Investing

A growing number of American’s are trying to be socially responsible investors.

Last year, sustainable investing accounted for $17.1 trillion, or $1 in $3, of the total U.S. assets under professional management.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing and Socially Responsible Investing (SRI).

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.