Amazon Alabama Union President Indicates Challenge To Vote

The vote count for and against forming a union at an Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continues on Friday.

Hundreds of ballots are contested by Amazon, and the president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union has said he will be challenging the vote on the grounds of a mailbox Amazon installed outside the facility.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News, about the count’s implications on labor relations in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

