UK Report On Race Sparks Backlash

A controversial study by the U.K.’s government has received backlash after it concluded that there’s no institutional racism in the country.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Kehinde Andrews, professor of Black studies at Birmingham City University and author of “The New Age of Empire,” about the government’s decision to release the report and responses from Britain’s Black community.

