© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Golden Retriever Snatches Microphone From Moscow Journalist

Published April 7, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When broadcasting live news, you must be prepared for anything.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NADEZHDA SEREZHKINA: (Non-English language spoken).

INSKEEP: A golden retriever snatched the microphone from a journalist in Moscow. Everybody's news reflexes worked. The reporter chased down the dog, the cameraperson followed the action, and the dog later returned for another live shot, as the reporter gave it a scratch between the ears. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition