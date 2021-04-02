Who's To Blame On The Border Crisis?

Politicians and pundits have been voicing concern about the 18,000 migrant children and teens in overwhelmed federal facilities, many of them in Texas. President Biden has caught some flack — but policies from the Trump administration also contributed to the situation.

Elizabeth Trovall from Houston Public Media talked with lawyers who work directly with these migrant kids to learn about the difficult road ahead.

