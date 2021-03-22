Deadline Looms For New York State Police To Address Systemic Racism

After the death of George Floyd last May, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made an executive order requiring every law enforcement agency in the state to make reforms to reduce racial bias.

As the April 1 deadline comes closer, North Country Public Radio’s Emily Russell takes a look at how cities and towns in upstate New York have addressed the police reform mandate.

