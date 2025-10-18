Photos: Several thousand No Kings protesters march in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Several thousand protesters gathered at Travis Park in downtown San Antonio on Saturday to denounce the Trump administration.

1 of 5 — NoKings_SaileAranda2025-1.jpg No Kings protesters raise their signs during a demonstration at Travis Park on Oct. 18, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 5 — NoKings_SaileAranda2025-6.jpg Thousands of demonstrators march for the No Kings protest on Oct. 18, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 5 — NoKings_SaileAranda2025-8.jpg Thousands of No Kings protesters march down the streets of downtown San Antonio Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 5 — NoKings_SaileAranda2025-4.jpg No Kings protesters march down N St Mary's street cheering and chanting Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 5 — NoKings_SaileAranda2025-3.jpg No Kings protesters march downtown San Antonio on Oct. 18, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR

It was one of some 2,600 No Kings events happening across the country this weekend.

The local organizers of San Antonio’s No Kings rally stressed that the protest would be nonviolent.

1 of 4 — IMG_6635.jpg Travis Park in San Antonio at No Kings rally on Oct. 18, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 4 — IMG_6637.jpg No Kings rally at Travis Park in San Antonio, TX on Oct. 18, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 4 — IMG_3326.jpg No Kings rally, Travis Park—San Antonio, TX Oct. 18, 2025 Jack Morgan / TPR 4 of 4 — IMG_6640.jpg At Travis Park in San Antonio, TX —No Kings rally on Oct. 18, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR

According to a statement, 50501 SATX coordinated the event with the support of the Bexar County Democratic Party, San Antonio Alliance Local 67, the Indivisible Project and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

It was the second No Kings rally this year, the first one having occurred on June 14 when Trump coordinated a large, lavish military parade in his own honor.

1 of 3 — 20251018_155036.jpg No Kings demonstrators are confronted by Trump supporters at the No Kings rally at Travis Park in San Antonio, TX on Oct. 18, 2025 David Martin Davies / TPR 2 of 3 — 20251018_152004.jpg No Kings demonstrators are confronted by Trump supporters at Travis Park in San Antonio, TX on Oct. 18, 2025 David Martin Davies / TPR 3 of 3 — 20251018_151204.jpg Demonstrators at a No Kings rally in Travis Park in San Antonio, TX on Oct. 18, 2025 David Martin Davies / TPR

Saturday's marches and rallies were expected to have record-breaking crowds surpassing the June masses of demonstrators. It's believed that 7 million people participated in the marches and rallies across the country.

1 of 4 — 565144470_10164478621388714_8392490605317987375_n.jpg Demonstrators and their No Kings protest signs at Travis Park in San Antonio on Oct. 18, 2025 Jack Morgan / TPR 2 of 4 — 561604622_10164478622678714_9150328145657384532_n.jpg A pair of demonstrators at Travis Park for the No Kings rally. San Antonio, TX Oct. 18, 2025 Jack Morgan / TPR 3 of 4 — 565918458_10164478622663714_1915987252472387496_n.jpg No Kings rally at Travis Park in San Antonio, TX on Oct. 18, 2025 Jack Morgan / TPR 4 of 4 — 564699974_10164478622798714_3601843932296778516_n.jpg No Kings rally in San Antonio, TX on Oct. 18, 2025 Jack Morgan / TPR

Lead organizer for the nonprofit 50501, Alex Svehla also anticipated large crowds in San Antonio.

Svehla told TPR that there were personnel deployed during the march to avert any problems with agitators.

“So we have a safety team that is in the double digits, and we've also one of the organizations we're teaming up with, they also provide double digit safety people for us,” he said. “So all these people have been doing a lot of appropriate training to deal with the various situations that could arise at the event.”

1 of 3 — IMG_3320.jpg A bride waves as protestors march from Travis Park through downtown during the No Kings Rally in San Antonio, TX Oct. 18, 2025 Jack Morgan / TPR 2 of 3 — IMG_6646 (1).jpg SAPD monitoring the No Kings event in downtown San Antonio on Oct. 18, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — NoKings_SaileAranda2025-2.jpg A demonstrator dressed up as President Donald Trump during the No Kings protest on Oct. 18, 2025 Saile Aranda / TPR

The rallies and marches were intended to bring attention to attacks on free speech, inhumane treatment of immigrants, and federal workers being laid off across the country.

News Demonstrators gather in Boerne as part of nationwide No Kings rallies The majority of those gathered were part of the No Kings rally with a smaller group of people there to show their support for the Trump administration.

Among the many speakers who rallied the crowds were Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro.

Saile Aranda / TPR Sen. Roland Gutierrez rallies demonstrators at No Kings protest at Travis Park in San Antonio on Oct. 18, 2025

Jack Morgan / TPR U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro rallies the No Kings crowd at Travis Park, San Antonio—Oct. 18, 2025