Demonstrators gather in Boerne as part of nationwide No Kings rallies

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published October 18, 2025 at 12:39 PM CDT
No Kings protesters in Boerne, TX on October 18, 2025
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
No Kings protesters in Boerne, TX on October 18, 2025

Protesters lined Main Street in front of the Boerne City Hall building as part of the nationwide “No Kings Day” protests happening across all 50 states today, coordinated by a network of organizations who oppose policies and actions of President Donald Trump and his administration.

No Kings protest in Boerne, TX on Oct. 18, 2025
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
No Kings protest in Boerne, TX on Oct. 18, 2025

About a half-dozen Trump supporters stood on the other side of Main Street to counter-protest the dozens who chanted and held signs to express their concerns that the president is acting like a monarch rather than a duly elected leader.

A group of pro-Trump supporters at the No Kings protest in Boerne, TX on October 18, 2025
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
A group of pro-Trump supporters at the No Kings protest in Boerne, TX on October 18, 2025

Today's demonstrations make up the second mass protests organized by No Kings, formed largely by progressive groups who are against Trump's agenda to rule authoritatively and act like a king. The first No Kings rallies occurred in June to protest—among other issues— the lavish, elaborate and expensive military parade Trump helped orchestrate in his own honor.

Demonstrators at today's protests are also opposed to the Trump administration's aggressive immigration detention actions—carried out openly by masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Demonstrators are also protesting the dramatic cuts to education resources, as well as the ongoing Republican gerrymandering efforts in Texas, California and other states.

Veterans groups are also part of the No Kings movement— in defense of constitutional freedoms. Several veterans were among the protesters in Boerne.

Jack Morgan
/
TPR
Demonstrators at the Boerne No Kings protest on October 18, 2025.

In June, the Boerne protest was far larger than planners had anticipated, bringing out 600-700 people who cheered, marched, waved signs and peacefully protested for the No Kings causes.

No Kings Protest in Boerne, TX on Oct. 18, 2025
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
No Kings demonstrators begin to gather in Boerne, TX on Oct. 18, 2025
