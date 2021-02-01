New Guidelines Needed For Neurotechnology

Doctors can now implant devices into the brains of their patients to help with ailments like Parkinson’s Disease and depression. Companies like Facebook and Neuralink are experimenting with ways to read out data from people’s brains and to use those neural signals to control machines.

Consumers can buy brain-zapping gadgets that promise to help with meditation, sleep and even sports performance. But has this technology advanced faster than the ethical guidelines for its use?

IEEE Spectrum’s Eliza Strickland reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

