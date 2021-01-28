Science, Transparency On Full Display In 1st Briefing By Biden's COVID-19 Response Team

The Biden administration is centering science in its COVID-19 response. During the first coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, advisors announced a new move to ramp up vaccinations but warned that it may be a few months before everyone who wants a shot can get it.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, joins host Peter O’Dowd.

